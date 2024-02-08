Fire at Orlando homeless shelter displaces more than 230 men

ORLANDO, Fla. — Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV reported that more than 230 men are looking a place to stay Wednesday night after fire broke at an Orlando homeless shelter.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. at the Coalition for the Homeless men’s shelter on West Central Boulevard.

Firefighter arrived and were able to evacuate everyone inside.

Unfortunately, due to the damage inside the building is currently unlivable.

The Coalition and its nonprofit partners said the men who were displaced will be able stay at the Orlando Union Rescue Mission, The Salvation Army Orlando and All Saints Church on Wednesday night.

