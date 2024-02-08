Autopsy report reveals SJSO sergeant could have had heart attack before struggle with suspect

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County’s Medical Examiner released the autopsy report for Sgt. Michael Kunovich, who died while trying to apprehend a suspect in May.

On May 19, 2023, Sgt. Kunovich engaged in a struggle with Vergilio Aguilar Mendez after attempting to arrest him, resulting in the sergeant’s death. Aguilar Mendez was a migrant worker in the U.S. illegally.

Aguilar Mendez faces charges of aggravated manslaughter and resisting with violence. Defense attorneys assert that he does not speak English and did not commit a crime. His defense said that he was trying to call his parents and didn’t know why Kunovich was trying to search and arrest him.

The autopsy report was released as part of several documents Aguilar Mendez’s defense attorney submitted to get the charges dismissed. A judge previously determined that 18-year-old Aguilar Mendez was incompetent to stand trial.

The autopsy report revealed that Kunovich had scar tissue consistent with having a heart attack. The report also stated that Kunovich may have had a heart attack before the struggle with Aguilar Mendez.

The ME also said Kunovich’s arteries were 25-75% blocked at the time of his death, and the ME stated that in his opinion, Kunovich’s death didn’t meet the criteria for a homicide.

At this time, Aguilar Mendez doesn’t have another court appearance scheduled.

