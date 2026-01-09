Florida Department of Health testing revealed potentially harmful contaminants in infant formula

BARTOW, Fla. — Florida officials announced Friday that 16 out of 24 tested infant formula products contained elevated levels of heavy metals, including mercury, highlighting potential sourcing and manufacturing issues.

The announcement was made during a news conference in Bartow under the Healthy Florida First initiative.

The Florida Department of Health conducted tests on commonly available infant formulas, according to a news release from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office.

DeSantis emphasized the state’s dedication to transparency and safeguarding public health while encouraging families to make informed decisions about the products they choose.

Under the Healthy Florida First initiative, designed to enhance consumer safety, Florida aims to hold manufacturers accountable for the ingredients found in their products.

“The Florida Department of Health tested 24 infant formula products widely available in Florida and found elevated levels of heavy metals like mercury in 16, pointing to systemic problems in sourcing or manufacturing,” Gov. DeSantis said.

First Lady Casey DeSantis stressed the importance of trust in food safety for families.

“As a mother, there is nothing more important than protecting our children and that starts with being able to trust what is in their food,” she said.

Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was mentioned during the news conference as playing a supportive role in allowing families participating in the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program to access a wider range of infant formulas based on the new findings. This will give families more choices in light of the testing results, aligning with the goals of the Healthy Florida First initiative.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo praised the initiative for its focus on public health.

“Thanks to the vision of Gov. DeSantis and the First Lady, Florida continues to lead in public health and health care,” he said.

He acknowledged the importance of the testing being conducted on food products to ensure that they are safe for consumption.

The complete infant formula testing results are available to the public at ExposingFoodToxins.com.

