Florida woman missed husband’s funeral because of fake plane ticket scam

SANFORD, Fla. — A Central Florida woman said she missed her husband’s own funeral because of a scam.

She was set to fly out of Orlando-Sanford International Airport to Wisconsin earlier this month.

Investigative reporter Ashlyn Webb with Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV looked into the scam was and learned the airline initially fell for the scammers too.

Joanne Stainer, 79, remembers the 59 great years she had with her husband Joe.

“Joe had the most wonderful personality. Always had a joke,” Stainer said.

He died this past March. This month, the family planned to lay him to rest in their family cemetery in Wisconsin.

Stainer, her son and grandson were all set to fly from Orlando-Sanford International Airport to Appleton on June 1, but a medical emergency kept Stainer from catching that flight.

She instead had to book a last-minute ticket to Wisconsin by herself, flying out the night before her husband’s funeral.

