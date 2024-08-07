Former stepmom of Lake County deputies shooting suspects speaks out

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV is hearing from the former stepmother of the two women suspected of ambushing Lake County deputies Friday. Master Deputy Bradley Michael Link was killed in the attack and 2 other deputies were injured.

Suspects Cheyenne and Savannah Sulpizio were once Rochelle Eldridge’s step-daughters.

The Sulpizio sisters along with their stepfather Michael Sulpizio is accused of ambushing deputies Friday before committing suicide in their home. The Sulpizio sisters’ mother, Julie Sulpizio, is accused of luring deputies to the home where they were attacked.

Eldridge spoke to Investigative Reporter Ashlyn Webb, claiming she reported the family to the Florida Department of Children and Families years ago. She says she raised concerns about what was in the home and their ideology.

“It shouldn’t have happened. He shouldn’t have had to be there. This. Once again, this was 100% avoidable. My heart breaks for his family, and there is absolutely no words that are ever going to make it okay. I’m sorry for everything,” Eldridge told WFTV.

