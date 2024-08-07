FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Debby slowly moving away as a few gusty showers continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor Tropical Storm Debby and her impacts on our area.

As a result, the First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day through Tuesday.

Right now, First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking Debby as she slowly moves away but leaves behind gusty winds and showers. The storm is currently over the Atlantic and will move into South Carolina tomorrow.

Wrap-around rain bands continue to impact Southeast Georgia and coastal Northeast Florida with light to occasionally moderate rain. These bands will continue at times along the coast today with increasing dry time through the afternoon.

Temperatures will be warmer today with more sun, rising into the upper 80s and 90s inland.

Hot weather is on the way to finish the workweek with a few afternoon showers and storms.

As for the tropics, local weather is improving following Tropical Storm Debby. There is a wave in the Caribbean that has a low chance of development and will stay far away from here. The next name on the list this year is Ernesto.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and update you throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with widely scattered showers. HIGH: 89

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a brief shower. LOW: 78

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot with an afternoon storm. HIGH: 95

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hot with a few afternoon storms. High 96/Low 76

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and storms. High 94/Low 76

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and storms. High 94/Low 76

MONDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers and storms. High 93/Low 74

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers and storms. High 92/Low 74

