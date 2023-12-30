Great white sharks migrating south for the winter, 2 more spotted near Jacksonville’s coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As travelers head south to Florida for their winter vacations, turns out sharks do to.

OCEARCH is reporting two more great white sharks were spotted near the coast.

In early November a 10-foot, 460-pound great white shark was pinged along Daytona Beach. A Z-Ping, which is what happens when the tracker does not surface for long enough, indicates the juvenile shark is still in Daytona as of this Wednesday.

More signals from Wednesday morning also indicated a 13-foot, nearly 1,500 pound shark surfaced just North of Jacksonville Beach.

The massive great white, nicknamed Breton by Ocearch experts, was signaling just off the coast of St. Augustine at 5:17 a.m. this morning, December 30.

Two more great whites have been also been pinged off the coast of Biscayne Bay and Key West.

Click here to track penny, off the coast of Biscayne Bay. Penny is a 10 foot long female weighing in at over 500 pounds.

Click here to track Sarah, off the coast of Key West. Sarah is 10 foot long female weighing in at over 600 pounds.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission states that, “More than 13 species of shark use these areas as nursery grounds for their pups. Scientific data show that many shark species migrate in and out of Florida’s waters each year. These migrations are often linked to temperature and the presence of prey such as mullet, sardines, menhaden, and other species of baitfish.”

