Groveland is 1st city in Florida certified as Dark Sky Community

GROVELAND, Fla. — If you’re looking for some of the best dark skies in Florida, you just have to drive a couple of hours.

Groveland in Central Florida was recently named the first certified Dark Sky Community in the state and the entire Southeastern U.S.

To earn the certification, Groveland officials said they engaged with residents, business owners, and community leaders to raise awareness about the benefits of protecting the night sky, which included holding virtual workshops, tabling at events, developing a citizen-scientist program to monitor light pollution, and hosting the city’s first Star Party attended by over 700 guests.

“We believe that this certification will help Groveland in its efforts to encourage other communities across Central Florida to preserve the nighttime environment and to understand the importance of mitigating light pollution,” Groveland Mayor Evelyn Wilson said.

As part of the certification process, city staff conducted an inventory of all city-owned lighting, and the City Council adopted a comprehensive dark-sky lighting ordinance. The ordinance provides standards for all exterior lighting and streetlights in Groveland and requires that all city-owned lights be retrofitted with dark-sky-friendly fixtures by 2027.

“With approximately 23,000 residents, Groveland will be one of the largest certified International Dark Sky Communities,” said Dark Sky Places Program Associate Amber Harrison. “Proximity to Orlando and vast conservation areas offer potential for diverse partnerships centered around conservation and community planning. This is an exciting opportunity to raise awareness through responsible outdoor lighting practices and public education.”

Click here to learn more about the Dark Sky Community initiative and see a list of certified communities across the globe.

