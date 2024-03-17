Here are the nation’s fastest-growing areas in Florida

Florida is now home to four of the five fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the country, according to U.S. Census data released Thursday.

At No. 1 was the area which includes The Villages retirement community. The population increased by 4.7% from July 1, 2022, to July 1, 2023.

That’s followed by the Lakeland-Winter Haven area at No. 2 with a population growth of 3.8%; Ocala at No. 4 with a growth of 3.4 percent; and Port St. Lucie at No. 5 with a growth of 3.1 percent.

The only area outside of Florida in the top five was the Myrtle Beach, S.C., area, which was No. 3 with a growth of 3.7 percent.

The Census Bureau said when announcing the data that it represents a continuing trend of growth in the south.

