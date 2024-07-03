New Florida law requires police ask certain questions to suspected domestic violence victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — About 200 people die from domestic violence in Florida each year, according to data from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A new Florida law changes that. It requires law enforcement to ask a list of questions to the victim at any domestic violence call.

The “lethality assessment” rates if a victim is at high risk of being harmed or even killed by their abuser.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Several advocates have spoke out in favor of the bill in January, including the father of Gabby Petito. He spoke in Tallahassee about the need for this legislation in January.

“We all have friends, family, children we want here tomorrow. That’s what these questions would do,” Joseph Petito said.

Not long before her death, police in Utah were called to a reported domestic disturbance involving Petito and her fiancé. Gabby’s parents have said police ignored evidence her fiancé was abusing her. Law enforcement let Gabby and her fiancé leave, despite Gabby having visible bruises.

“Most people don’t know where to go,” Petito said.

Read: Floridians with disabilities applaud new law protecting their rights

The law, which passed and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April, requires law enforcement to ask a series of questions to victims on every domestic violence call. Depending on the response, it requires police refer the victim to a certified domestic violence center.

The lethality assessment includes 12 critical questions including: if the aggressor has made threats to kill or harm them, if the aggressor controls their daily activities, and if the abuser has ever been violently or constantly jealous.

Lisa Alexander, founder of StandUp Survivor, told Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV that these questions make victims aware of the situation they’re in. Often victims don’t realize they’re in an abusive relationship.

Florida joins more than 30 states that already have this lethality assessment in place. A U.S. Department of Justice study found the victims who answered these assessments did reach out for help more and often established safety strategies with friends and family to obtain some form of protection from their abuser.

Read: First Alert Weather Team tracking inland showers, storms, building heat

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.