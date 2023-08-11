Florida

Orlando police escort fallen officer Kevin Valencia’s son to first day of school

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — It was an emotional first day of school for some members of the Orlando Police Department.

Once again this year, officers escorted the son of a fallen officer Kevin Valencia to his first day of school.

Valencia’s son walked to his first day of fifth grade this morning with a uniformed entourage.

Valencia was shot while responding to a hostage situation involving four children back in 2018. He died three years later.

