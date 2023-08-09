Popular comedian Pete Davidson headlining at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall later this month

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — The Ponte Vedra Concert Hall said it will be welcoming comedian Pete Davidson on Fri., Aug. 18.

Davidson is the creator, executive producer, writer and star of Peacock’s critically acclaimed comedy “Bupkis.” He was a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” from 2014-2022. Davidson is well known for his Weekend Update features and original music that received millions of views.

His 2016 one-hour stand-up special for Comedy Central earned him on Forbes’ 30 under 30. Davidson’s stand-up special “Pete Davidson: Alive From New York” also earned him a spot on Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022.

The film “The King of Staten Island” earned Davidson critical acclaim. Additional film work includes “Trainwreck,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” “Big Time Adolescence,” and Set it Up.”

Tickets will go on sale on Fri., Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com and in person at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office.

It’s important to note that this event will be a phone-free experience.

For pricing and event details click here to visit the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall website.

