Running 4 Heroes: Florida teen honors fallen Lake County deputy

TAVARES, Fla. — Seminole County native and founder of “Running 4 Heroes,” Zechariah Cartledge, made his 1,801st run Wednesday to honor Master Deputy Bradley Link.

The run took place at Tavares Middle School on Wednesday.

Agencies from Seminole and Lake Counties surrounded the track, flashing their lights from patrol vehicles in support of the teen.

Master Deputy Bradley Link was tragically killed on Aug. 2 in a violent ambush attack at a home in Eustis. He and two other deputies responded to a disturbance call in Eustis.

Deputy Link was one of several who entered the home before being ambushed by suspects Julie Sulpizio, her husband, Michael Sulpizio, and two adult daughters.

