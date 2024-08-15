Prosecutors use Susan Lorincz’s own words against her, rest case

OCALA, Fla. — Prosecutors ended their case against Susan Lorincz Wednesday with a bold flourish: by largely relying on Lorincz’s own words as she was interrogated by deputies in the days following the shooting.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV reported that for several hours, jurors watched detectives turn against Lorincz as she claimed fear for her life caused her to shoot Ajike Owens just 2 minutes after she called 911 to report Owens’ kids for trespassing.

“No one that we’ve interviewed so far said she wanted to kill you,” one detective could be heard saying.

Read: The Social Security number of every American may have been stolen in Florida company data breach

Lorincz had told the detectives that she believed Owens was trying to break through her front door, that Owens repeatedly pounded on the door hard enough to potentially break it, and the exchange lasted upwards of 10 minutes before she decided to squeeze the trigger of her gun.

Detectives repeatedly found faults in those statements and questioned Lorincz repeatedly about her choice to use deadly force while Owens was on the other side of a deadbolt-locked door – asking Lorincz to come outside and talk, per a recording detectives reviewed.

“I can’t get to the point where pounding on the door leads to you getting hurt or killed,” one detective said.

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WFTV.

Read: First Alert Weather Team tracking a few showers, a brief dip in temperature, humidity

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.