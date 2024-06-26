SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launches most advanced weather satellite ever made into space

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Crews at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center successfully launched a critical spacecraft Tuesday afternoon.

Scientists said the GOES-U satellite is the most advanced weather satellite ever made.

Engineers said the resolution of one image from the satellite would be like seeing home plate at Wrigley Field in Chicago from Times Square in New York City.

GOES-U will monitor everything from Atlantic hurricanes to space weather caused by the sun.

