Union County teacher wins 2026 Florida Teacher of the Year

Mark Harrison has been named the 2026 Florida Teacher of the Year by Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas.

Harrison, an Economics and American Government teacher at Union County High School, was chosen from five finalists through a rigorous selection process.

Congratulations to Mark Harrison on being named the 2026 Florida Teacher of the Year,” said Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas.

“Mark sets the example of how a talented and dedicated teacher makes all the difference for his students. Not only is he dedicated to their academic success, but he also helps his students excel outside the classroom through the Civics and Debate team, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and driving the school bus every morning. I look forward to working with him during the coming year.”

Mark Harrison holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Florida and has earned the Civics Seal of Excellence.

He sponsors the Civics and Debate team as well as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Union County High School.

In addition to his teaching duties, Harrison also serves as a school bus driver.

“On behalf of Union County, I would like to congratulate Mark Harrison on being named Florida Teacher of the Year,” said Union County Schools Superintendent Michael Ripplinger.

“We are all extremely proud of Mr. Harrison and thankful for the impact he has had on so many in Union County. I have no doubt he will be a tremendous ambassador for education in the state of Florida.”

Each of the five Teacher of the Year finalists will receive a $20,000 bonus for their achievements.

