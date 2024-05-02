Universal Orlando shares new details about ‘Super Nintendo World’ at Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort released new details about the “Super Nintendo World” section of its new Epic Universe theme park on Thursday.

Universal said guests will be teleported into the beloved Super Nintendo world featuring iconic characters, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Donkey Kong.

“Super Nintendo World” will feature 5 imaginative worlds that are being developed along with Nintendo.

Park officials said, “the vibrant land combines iconic Nintendo characters with Universal’s renowned craft of creating innovative theme park experiences to deliver a multi-sensory environment where guests can experience the fun and adventure of Nintendo games in a whole new way.”

