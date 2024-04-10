WATCH: Volusia Sheriff shares body-cam video of first responders rescuing lifeless man from surf

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has released body-worn camera video from deputies who helped rescue a man from a close call at a Florida beach.

According to the sheriff’s office, the swimmer got caught in a rip current last weekend on New Smyrna Beach.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood had high praise for all the first responders jumped into action to save the man’s life.

