‘We already called 3 times:' 911 calls shed light on how the search for Madeline Soto began

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Newly-released 911 calls are revealing more details about how the search for 13-year-old Madeline Soto began.

She was reported missing in late February after she never showed up for class.

Days later, investigators declared the case a homicide and located Soto’s body.

The Medical Examiner’s Office for Orange and Osceola Counties said Thursday that it cannot release its report on Soto’s autopsy, which would reveal her cause of death.

Several calls to 911 dispatchers on February 26 convey a sense of urgency and concern about the teen’s disappearance.

“We have a missing child since this morning,” one caller states. “We already called 3 times, and the police didn’t show up yet.”

