Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office conducting police investigation in Brentwood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced a police investigation in the Brentwood area located near the 3800 block of North Main St.

Action News Jax is on the way to the scene to learn more information about the reported police activity.

A media briefing will be held at 11:20 p.m. at 35th St. and North Main St

This is an ongoing scene and this story will be updated when details arrive.

