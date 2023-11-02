Which states are people moving to Florida from?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida is growing, and growing, and growing.

Data proves that’s true: From 2010 to 2022, Florida’s population has grown by 3.4 million people.

So where are all these new Florida transplants coming from?

Data from the U.S. Census shows which states sent us the most new Floridians in 2022:

New York: 91,201

California: 50,701

New Jersey: 47,000

Georgia: 39,990

Texas: 38,207

Pennsylvania: 35,384

Illinois: 35,262

Virginia: 32,932

Ohio: 27,257

Click through the gallery to see how many people moved to Florida from each state last year:

