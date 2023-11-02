Which states are people moving to Florida from?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida is growing, and growing, and growing.
Data proves that’s true: From 2010 to 2022, Florida’s population has grown by 3.4 million people.
So where are all these new Florida transplants coming from?
Data from the U.S. Census shows which states sent us the most new Floridians in 2022:
New York: 91,201
California: 50,701
New Jersey: 47,000
Georgia: 39,990
Texas: 38,207
Pennsylvania: 35,384
Illinois: 35,262
Virginia: 32,932
Ohio: 27,257
