Woman dies after being hit by Brightline train in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A woman died after she was hit by a Brightline train in Brevard County on Thursday.

Melbourne police said the incident happened on the tracks near Aurora Road and Cypress Avenue around 2:45 p.m.

Police said the investigation into the crash is active and ongoing.

