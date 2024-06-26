Woman visiting Cocoa Beach impaled by umbrella while sunbathing, police say

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Fox News Digital reported that a woman visiting Cocoa Beach was recently impaled by an umbrella while sunbathing.

The Cocoa Beach Police Department told Fox News Digital that the woman was sitting by the water when the incident happened. The group’s rental umbrella dislodged from the sand and impaled the woman’s leg.

Fox News Digital was also told that first responders had to use bolt cutters to remove the umbrella from the woman’s leg. The current medical status of the woman is unknown.

“Although officers responded, the matter was a medical call and handled by the Cocoa Beach Fire Department and Brevard County Fire Rescue,” the police spokesperson said. “We do not have any more information.”

