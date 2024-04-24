Atlanta airport now limiting access to the public. Here's what you need to know

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is now limiting public access to the airport.

Tom Regan with Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV was at the airport Monday, where the goal is to address the growing unhoused population at the airport and improve security.

The new regulation complies with legislation City Council approved in February. The rules basically say that if you are coming into the airport, you have to have a legitimate reason to be there. You can’t loiter or panhandle or find a place to sleep.

The new regulation was apparently driven by complaints from workers and travelers.

