Federal judge rules Georgia’s redrawn congressional maps violate Voting Rights Act

ATLANTA — A federal judge ruled on Thursday that Georgia’s redrawn congressional maps violate a section of the Voting Rights Act.

The Georgia General Assembly approved the maps back in 2021 and were signed by Gov. Brian Kemp. The maps shifted the Republican edge from 8-6 to 9-5.

A series of lawsuits were filed against the state of Georgia arguing that the redrawn maps illegally discriminate against minorities and take away their voting power.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ruled that the maps did violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The Georgia General Assembly now has until December 8, 2023 to enact new maps that comply with the Voting Rights Act.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“The Court is confident that the General Assembly can accomplish its task by DECEMBER 8, 2023: the General Assembly enacted the Plans quickly in 2021; the Legislature has been on notice since at least the time that this litigation was commenced nearly 22 months ago that new maps might be necessary; the General Assembly already has access to an experienced cartographer; and the General Assembly has an illustrative remedial plan to consult,” Jones wrote in his conclusion.

Read the judge’s full ruling below:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.