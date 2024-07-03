Georgia grandmother found dead, covered in blood, police arrest her 15-year-old grandson

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A 15-year-old faces murder charges after police found his grandmother dead inside her home in South Georgia.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Police said they found 52-year-old Nita Ann Luke dead inside her home off Jackson Drive on Saturday. Police found Luke’s body covered in blood “with obvious signs of trauma.”

Officers and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched the area and found Luke’s 15-year-old grandson walking back and forth in front of the house.

Read: New Florida law requires police ask certain questions to suspected domestic violence victims

Police took him into custody and found evidence they say connected him to his grandmother’s death.

“This is one of the most horrific crimes that I have seen,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said. “I am extremely proud of the teamwork between our first officers on the scene, deputies, detectives, and crime scene personnel, working quickly to identify the offender and taking him into custody. Our prayers go out to the family and friends of Ms. Luke, as they move forward in trying to understand why this unnecessary act of violence occurred.”

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WSB-TV.

Read: White shrimp named official Georgia State Crustacean

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.