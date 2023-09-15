Georgia plans to purge 191,000 inactive voters from voter rolls

Georgia is planning to purge 191,000 inactive entries from its voter rolls prior to the November election.

Letters are going out right now saying those people have 30 days to respond or their registration will be canceled.

Georgia law labels voters inactive after five years if they don’t vote or update their status.

Opponents call the act voter suppression.

“Just like our citizenship check and our photo-ID requirement, voter list maintenance is one of the tools that makes Georgia number one for Election Integrity,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. “Our office is committed to having the most up-to-date voter records in the country. This cuts down on lines and helps ensure voters arrive at the correct precinct.”

The purge impacts one in every 50 Georgia voters.

“Georgia makes use of all available tools - online voter registration, interstate data matching through ERIC (the Electronic Registration Information Center), and the integration of motor vehicle licensing data - resulting in some of the most accurate voter lists in the nation,” David Becker, Executive Director of the Center for Election Innovation and Research said. “Accurate voter lists mean fewer problems at the polls, lower wait times, and maximum election integrity.”

