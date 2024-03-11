Georgia teen hid for days after family receives chilling calls in ‘elaborate’ kidnapping scheme

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV reported that Gwinnett County police are warning people about an elaborate kidnapping scam that sent an 18-year-old girl into hiding for days while her family faced vicious threats from people claiming to have kidnapped her.

On Feb. 21, the 18-year-old received a phone call from someone claiming to be with the Mexican government.

He told her that her phone had been used to make threats toward Mexican officials and that she needed to go into hiding for her safety and her family’s safety, Gwinnett police told WSB-TV’s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

