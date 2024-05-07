Kemp approves raises and bonuses for K-12 teachers

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the state budget for fiscal year 2025 into law. The governor held a bill signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Tuesday morning.

With Kemp’s approval, the state’s budget will include raises for teachers and state employees, funding for retention and hiring bonuses to and grant funding for a variety of programs and projects.

As previously reported by Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV, the new state budget is expected to cost $66.5 billion when it takes effect in July.

