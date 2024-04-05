King family, nation honors 56th anniversary of MLK’s assassination

ATLANTA — The nation took time to remember the man known as a drum major for peace, the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on the 56th anniversary of his assassination.

Ceremonies were held all over the country on Thursday to celebrate his life and his legacy for nonviolence.

Martin Luther King III and his family visited the site of the assassination at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, which is now the National Civil Rights Museum, while his only surviving sibling led a wreath-laying ceremony with family at the King Center, where he and his wife Coretta Scott King are buried.

“Even though my father was assassinated, it’s not the fact he was assassinated, it’s what assassinated him. You know, what he was doing when he was assassinated. What he was fighting for economically,” daughter Dr. Bernice King, CEO of the King Center, said.

