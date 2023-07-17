Suspect accused of killing 4 dead after manhunt, 2 officers and deputy injured

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of killing four people in a Henry County neighborhood on Saturday has been killed.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett confirmed to Channel 2′s Mark Winne that Andre Longmore, 40, was killed in a shootout with deputies and police officers Sunday afternoon.

A Henry County deputy and two Clayton County police officers were wounded during the incident. The deputy, who Scandrett said was shot in the back, was transported by Life Flight to Grady Memorial Hospital.

One of the police officers was sent to Grady via ambulance, the other was treated on the scene.

Police had been looking for Longmore after he allegedly opened fire on residents in the Dogwood Lakes subdivision of Hampton, killing three men and a woman on Saturday.

During a Sunday afternoon news conference, Hampton Police Chief James Turner identified the four victims: Scott Leavitt, 67; Shirley Leavitt, 66; Steve Blizzard, 65; and Ronald Jeffers, 66.

“The monster is dead,” Scandrett said during the news conference. “The citizens of Hampton, the county of Henry, the metro Atlanta area, and the entire state of Georgia can breathe a little easier tonight. The suspect is off the street.”

Clayton County police said that they responded to an apartment building on Wagon Wheel Court in Jonesboro after a Henry County deputy made contact with the vehicle that Longmore had last been seen in.

Police and Sheriff Deputies said they made contact with Longmore inside one of the apartments and he began firing at them. “We gave chase, reengaged the suspect, he produced a handgun again, gunfire was exchanged and the suspect was neutralized,” Scandrett said.

