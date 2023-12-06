Glynn County Health Department says feral cat tests positive for rabies on Sea Island

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Residents and visitors to Sea Island should be on alert. The Glynn County Health Department has issued a health warning after a feral cat tested positive for rabies.

According to the county, on Dec. 5, 2023, animal control responded to a construction site on the island where workers reported an aggressive feral cat.

“Animal control worked with the Glynn County Health Department to have the cat tested for rabies, the health department said in a statement. “The health department has notified all individuals involved in the incident and is providing guidance about post-exposure rabies treatment.”

Residents and visitors should also look out for several wild species that can carry the disease. These include raccoons, foxes, and bats. Feral cats and dogs can carry rabies as well.

Symptoms of rabies in animals to look out for include:

Change in behavior

Biting

Aggression

Showing no fear of natural enemies

Foaming at the mouth

Paralysis

The Glynn County Health Department Environmental Health office has these tips to protect you and your family from rabies:

Avoid contact with animals you don’t know.

Make sure your pets receive the proper immunizations. Dogs and cats should get rabies vaccines after 12 weeks of age, followed by a booster shot within one year and vaccination every 1-3 years depending on veterinary recommendation and vaccine used.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or by leaving pet food out at night.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Do not try to nurse sick animals to health. Call animal control or a properly licensed animal rescue agency for assistance.

Teach children to never handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. “Love your own, leave other animals alone” is a good principle for children to learn.

If you or someone you know if but by an animal, seek medical care immediately and contact Glynn County Animal Control at 912-554-7500 and the Glynn County Health Department Environmental Health office at 912-279-2940.

