Green Cove Springs approves funding for stormwater projects, utility rates to increase

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — City Council approved a bank loan of up to $9 million for critical stormwater projects around town. As a result of final approval, a 3 percent increase in water and wastewater utility rates will be seen on bills beginning in January 2024.

The loan, which still needs final approval, is expected to quicken several stormwater projects. Up to $600,000 is also looking to be secured to purchase a Vac Con truck for the City Stormwater Department.

City Council explained that the increase to customers utility rates will begin after the approval of the second and final reading on Dec. 5, 2024.

“The three percent increase in water and wastewater utility rates were discussed by City Council during the budget workshops in August and approved for the rate increases to move forward with the FY 23/24 Budget in September,” the City of Green Cove Springs said in an announcement. “The increase will go into effect after the approval of the second and final reading on Dec. 5, 2023.”

The city said that the following projects will be positively impacted by the planned funding:

West Street Drainage Project: West Street from Walnut Street to Martin Lither King Jr. Boulevard (Replacing stormwater pipes)

Clay Street Storm Basin Project: Clay Street, Lambart Street, Magnolia Avenue, and St. Johns Avenue (Replacing stormwater pipe and repairing river bulkhead).

Julia Street Stormwater Project: Julia Street from Sunset Avenue to the end of the street at Governors Creek (Stormwater upgrades to replace pipes).

Cove Subdivision Pipe Lining Project: City will begin construction bid process in Spring 2024 (Extend the life of current pipe system).

Ferris Street Storm Basin Project: Ferris Street and connecting street (Replacing stormwater pipes).

Roberts Street Project: Design and permitting process begins in Spring 2024 (Replacing stormwater pipe and drainage structures).

South Highland Avenue Project: Design and permitting process in Spring 2024 (Upgrading stormwater systems).

Oakridge Stormwater Project: Oakridge from Walnut Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (Design and permitting process in Spring 2024 (Installing new stormwater piping and stormwater pond).

The city also said that stormwater user fees will support paying back the proposed loan, rather than directly funding stormwater capital improvement projects.

