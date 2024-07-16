Hacker group claims it hacked Disney’s internal ‘slack’ channels over artists’ contracts, AI

NEW YORK — An activist hacking group claimed it hacked the internal communications at Disney.

According to CNN, the group is called Nullbulge and says it targeted Walt Disney’s internal “slack” channels, which is a communications software.

In an email to CNN on Monday, it also said it published various information, including computer codes and details on unreleased projects. The email also said the group is based out of Russia.

A Nullbulge spokesperson said the group has issues with Disney, including artist contracts and its approach to AI.

Disney said it’s investigating the potential leak.

