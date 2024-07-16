Troopers search for people involved in violent hit-and-run crash on I-4

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are searching for three people believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash on I-4.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Troopers released dash camera video showing a Camaro traveling in the middle lane when the driver tried to switch lanes and hit the back of a Hyundai.

That’s when the Hyundai ran off the road, into the shoulder and flipped over.

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WFTV.

Read: ‘It’s a miracle:’ 17-year-old struck by lightning in Central Florida shares his story

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.