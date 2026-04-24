Firefighters quickly contain World Golf Village house fire, one hospitalized

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue crews extinguished a house fire Friday afternoon in the World Golf Village, sending one person to the hospital.

Firefighters responded at approximately 12:45 p.m. to the 300 block of North Bellagio Drive to a single-story home with fire showing from the garage.

The fire department says crews were able to bring the fire under control within minutes.

All occupants evacuated the home, but one person had to be treated on scene and then transported to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue says they are in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

SJC House Fire

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