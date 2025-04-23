How biohazard training for first responders and property managers can help combat the fentanyl crisis

The fentanyl epidemic is most closely associated with drug users—often people who became addicted after being prescribed opioids for pain or injury. However, as abuse rates have increased, fentanyl has turned into a crisis for first responders, property managers, and maintenance workers who have to deal with the aftermath, Trauma Services reports.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, opioids such as fentanyl were involved in 55,529 unintentional overdose deaths in 2023. Relatedly, accidental exposure among children increased by 1,194% between 2015 and 2023, according to The American Journal of Drug and Alcohol Abuse. Children are not the only ones at risk. Police officers, paramedics, and firefighters are accustomed to encountering fentanyl at overdose scenes and are trained in how to handle it.

However, property managers and maintenance crews, who are frequently tasked with cleaning up contaminated rental units and foreclosed homes, can unknowingly be exposed to serious health risks because they often lack proper biohazard training. In addition to fentanyl, other biohazards, such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi that carry infectious diseases and bloodborne pathogens, can be a significant occupational hazard. Comprehensive biohazard training is critical to avoid these risks and liabilities.

The Most Common Biohazards Faced by First Responders and Property Managers

During the course of responding to medical emergencies or cleaning up contaminated property, first responders, property managers, and maintenance workers commonly encounter the following types of biohazards:

1. Bloodborne Pathogens

Bloodborne pathogens are microorganisms, such as viruses and bacteria, carried in blood and other bodily fluids that cause diseases, including hepatitis B and C, and HIV. These are frequently found in locations such as crime and overdose scenes, drug labs, unattended deaths, and abandoned property—often in the form of used needles and medical waste.

2. Drug Residue and Fentanyl Contamination

In spaces where drugs are illegally manufactured or used, residue from fentanyl, meth, heroin, and cocaine can settle on flooring and furnishings and in ventilation systems. If first responders or property managers come into contact with this residue—either directly on their skin or through inhalation—it can cause severe respiratory distress or accidental overdose.

3. Human Waste and Sewage Contamination

In places where plumbing backs up or there aren't adequate plumbing systems, such as neglected houses, hoarding situations, and homeless encampments, human waste can cause contamination. Diseases such as E. coli, hepatitis A, and norovirus are spread through accidental contact with fecal matter.

4. Mold and Fungal Contaminants

Mold and fungus can flourish after water damage, floods, or in damp, neglected areas. Black mold (Stachybotrys chartarum) and other molds can cause respiratory illnesses and allergic reactions.

5. Rodent and Insect Infestations

Wild animals, insects, and decaying animal carcasses can expose workers to biohazards and air quality risks. Rats, mice, and cockroaches pose bite risks and can spread hantavirus, leptospirosis, and plague. Other animals can spread rabies, toxoplasmosis, and psittacosis by leaving behind droppings and contaminating air ducts.

6. Hoarding and Squalor Conditions

In hoarding environments, the accumulation of trash and clutter and pest infestations can pose health risks and fire hazards that can endanger first responders and maintenance workers. Decomposing food, human waste, and mold can all spread diseases and endanger health.

7. Chemical and Tear Gas Contaminants

Many toxic chemicals are associated with producing drugs and drug busts, including hazardous materials and tear gas. These chemicals can irritate skin, lungs, eyes, and mucous membranes, causing both immediate and long-term health effects.

8. Infectious Disease Exposure

Infectious diseases can spread in situations where adequate hygiene measures aren't followed, such as homeless shelters, crime scenes, and neglected rental properties. Some of the most significant hazards are spread through skin contact and airborne droplets, including tuberculosis, COVID-19, and MRSA.

How First Responders and Property Managers Can Train for Biohazard Exposure

Effective biohazard training should be role-based and cover the types of exposures workers may experience while performing their jobs. Exposure to hazards like fentanyl or contaminated sharps is becoming increasingly common. Often, a property manager or maintenance worker walks into what seems like a routine turnover only to find themselves face-to-face with serious danger. These situations aren't rare anymore; they're becoming part of the job.

Biohazard Training for First Responders

First responders have to administer medical treatment and personal care while avoiding biohazards. They need to be trained to:

Identify fentanyl and other drugs, potential bloodborne pathogens, and other contaminants at crime scenes and overdose locations.

Properly use personal protective equipment (PPE), such as N95 masks, nitrile gloves, and protective eyewear, to prevent exposure.

Administer naloxone (Narcan) to reverse overdoses.

Safely handle and dispose of contaminated materials.

Decontaminate vehicles, surfaces, uniforms, and equipment after use.

Biohazard Training for Property Managers and Maintenance Staff

Property managers and maintenance staff usually arrive on the scene after any immediate medical emergency is over. However, in the process of remediating a scene, they may be exposed to additional hazards. They need to be trained to:

Recognize high-risk environments and warnings of drug use.

Follow PPE protocols before they inspect or clean units.

Dispose of hazardous waste properly to prevent further contamination.

Follow legal responsibilities and disclosure laws to protect tenant safety.

Implement appropriate emergency response measures in case of accidental exposure.

Legal and Financial Consequences of Mishandling Biohazard Exposure

Mishandling biohazards poses financial and legal risks in addition to health risks. These expenses far exceed the costs of training and equipping and can include:

Lawsuits from tenants who rent contaminated units.

Fines and legal penalties for noncompliance with hazardous materials regulations.

Liability if employees are injured due to a lack of training.

Insurance claim denials for fentanyl-related contamination if remediation isn't properly documented.

Conclusion: Training Is the Only Protection

As the fentanyl crisis expands, first responders and property managers are in danger of accidental exposure from their jobs. They need comprehensive biohazard training to avoid the negative health effects of fentanyl, infectious diseases, and other deadly contaminants.

Increases in accidental overdose deaths and child exposures mean that first responders and maintenance workers face increased risks when responding to and cleaning up after drug-related incidents. Being adequately trained and equipped is the only way to protect the health and safety of workers.