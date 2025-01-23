How gas prices have changed in Homosassa Springs in the last week

After several weeks of declining fuel prices in the latter part of 2024, costs at the pump are beginning to rise in the new year, averaging $3.14, around a 9-cent increase compared to a month ago. States in the South and Midwest are seeing the lowest average gas prices in the U.S., with prices dropping as low as $2.69 in Mississippi.

"While the national average dipped below $3 per gallon for a few days in recent weeks, those days are likely behind us," GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement earlier this month. De Haan noted that oil prices have gone up to $74 per barrel, the highest in months.

Increased demand due to shifting economic conditions in China combined with U.S. sanctions against Russia and Iran are contributing to higher oil prices, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is angling to reverse an offshore oil and gas drilling ban along U.S. coastlines, a policy recently implemented by the Biden administration.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Homosassa Springs, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 23.

Homosassa Springs by the numbers

- Gas current price: $3.14

--- Florida average: $3.12

- Week change: -$0.15 (-4.5%)

- Year change: -$0.00 (-0.1%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.91 (6/13/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.67

- Week change: -$0.02 (-0.7%)

- Year change: -$0.26 (-6.6%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.73 (6/11/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.19

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $4.68

#3. Santa Rosa, CA: $4.68

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Wichita Falls, TX: $2.61

#2. Henderson, KY: $2.62

#3. Tyler, TX: $2.63

This story features writing by Tim Bruns and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 371 metros.

