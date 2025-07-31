How much house $1 million buys you in Panama City

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Panama City. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

2457 Pretty Bayou Cir, Panama City

- Price: $999,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,199

- Price per square foot: $454

- See 2457 Pretty Bayou Cir, Panama City on Redfin.com

365 Confidence Way, Panama City

- Price: $989,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,051

- Price per square foot: $324

- See 365 Confidence Way, Panama City on Redfin.com

1425 Buttonsage Ave, Panama City

- Price: $957,951

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,212

- Price per square foot: $298

- See 1425 Buttonsage Ave, Panama City on Redfin.com

3438 Token Rd, Panama City

- Price: $949,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,814

- Price per square foot: $248

- See 3438 Token Rd, Panama City on Redfin.com

2750 Edwards Rd Rd, Southport

- Price: $949,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,003

- Price per square foot: $316

- See 2750 Edwards Rd Rd, Southport on Redfin.com

542 Mills Ln, Panama City

- Price: $949,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,800

- Price per square foot: $338

- See 542 Mills Ln, Panama City on Redfin.com

89 Fedora Dr, Panama City

- Price: $939,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,155

- Price per square foot: $297

- See 89 Fedora Dr, Panama City on Redfin.com

7331 Sapp Dr, Panama City

- Price: $899,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,901

- Price per square foot: $183

- See 7331 Sapp Dr, Panama City on Redfin.com

337 Watson Bayou Cir, Panama City

- Price: $895,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,200

- Price per square foot: $279

- See 337 Watson Bayou Cir, Panama City on Redfin.com

401 Massalina Dr, Panama City

- Price: $887,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,776

- Price per square foot: $499

- See 401 Massalina Dr, Panama City on Redfin.com

3035 Jenks Ave, Panama City

- Price: $875,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,194

- Price per square foot: $398

- See 3035 Jenks Ave, Panama City on Redfin.com

1333 Buttonsage Ave, Panama City

- Price: $840,538

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,212

- Price per square foot: $261

- See 1333 Buttonsage Ave, Panama City on Redfin.com

11535 Poston Rd, Panama City

- Price: $835,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,280

- Price per square foot: $652

- See 11535 Poston Rd, Panama City on Redfin.com

1701 Sweet Pea Ct, Panama City

- Price: $825,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,142

- Price per square foot: $262

- See 1701 Sweet Pea Ct, Panama City on Redfin.com

138 Queens Cir, Panama City

- Price: $800,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,157

- Price per square foot: $253

- See 138 Queens Cir, Panama City on Redfin.com

2742 E 390 Hwy, Panama City

- Price: $799,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,067

- Price per square foot: $260

- See 2742 E 390 Hwy, Panama City on Redfin.com

3306 Robinson Bayou Cir, Panama City

- Price: $799,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,708

- Price per square foot: $295

- See 3306 Robinson Bayou Cir, Panama City on Redfin.com

2313 Mound Ave, Panama City

- Price: $798,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,435

- Price per square foot: $556

- See 2313 Mound Ave, Panama City on Redfin.com

1325 Kestrel St, Panama City

- Price: $798,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,260

- Price per square foot: $244

- See 1325 Kestrel St, Panama City on Redfin.com

7325 Suwanee Ave, Panama City

- Price: $795,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,172

- Price per square foot: $366

- See 7325 Suwanee Ave, Panama City on Redfin.com

1913 Discovery Loop Rd, Panama City

- Price: $789,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,268

- Price per square foot: $241

- See 1913 Discovery Loop Rd, Panama City on Redfin.com

7552 Coleridge Rd, Panama City

- Price: $760,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,876

- Price per square foot: $264

- See 7552 Coleridge Rd, Panama City on Redfin.com

4405 Bayou Oaks Dr, Panama City

- Price: $750,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,682

- Price per square foot: $203

- See 4405 Bayou Oaks Dr, Panama City on Redfin.com

7910 Gadsden Ave, Southport

- Price: $750,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,540

- Price per square foot: $487

- See 7910 Gadsden Ave, Southport on Redfin.com

106 Queens Cir, Panama City

- Price: $749,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,903

- Price per square foot: $258

- See 106 Queens Cir, Panama City on Redfin.com

342 S Macarthur Ave, Panama City

- Price: $749,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,672

- Price per square foot: $280

- See 342 S Macarthur Ave, Panama City on Redfin.com

604 Shoreline Dr, Panama City

- Price: $745,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,791

- Price per square foot: $266

- See 604 Shoreline Dr, Panama City on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.