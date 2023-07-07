‘I will reach my goals to one day walk again;’ Ponte Vedra teenager speaks after brutal attack

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Speaking publicly for the first time since her brutal attack, Madison Schemitz sat surrounded by her mother and physical therapists to share a message to her community.

“Regarding my recovery, I am currently paralyzed from the chest down. It will be a long and hard road, but I am determined and confident in myself that I will reach my goals to one day walk again.” Schemitz said. “Thank you all for the support thus far. My story is just getting started.”

Her story took a tragic turn in early June. The Ponte Vedra high school student was stabbed more than a dozen times outside Mr. Chubby’s in Ponte Vedra Beach.

“I am incredibly lucky to be alive today,” Schemitz said. “I have a really good support system behind me.”

St. Johns County deputies responded to the restaurant for a triple stabbing on June 3, 2023. An arrest report names 18-year-old Spencer Pearson as the suspect. The report said Pearson had been harassing Schemitz since April. That weekend in early June, Schemitz and her mother spotted Pearson at Mr. Chubby’s, while they were waiting for their food. The two immediately got up to leave. Seconds later, Pearson attacked Schemitz and her mother. Kennedy Armstrong, a Good Samaritan, saw what was happening and jumped in to intervene.

“Kennedy Armstrong -- the man who saved my life that day, I am forever, endlessly grateful for the brave acts you showed,” Schemitz said. “Kennedy is and forever will be my hero, and is now family for life.”

Despite her prognosis, Schemitz remained poised during a news conference held at Brook’s Rehabilitation Center, where she is receiving physical therapy.

“Madison is one of the hardest workers that I have ever worked with here in my time at Brooks,” Sydney Dalton said. “Whether she’s tired—emotionally, physically—she’s still she’s like sure Sydney let’s go let’s do it.”

Schemitz also announced that she plans to start a ‘One Love’ chapter at her high school. The national non-profit was created in memory of University of Virginia student, Yeardley Love, who died at the hands of relationship abuse. The organization helps raise awareness about unhealthy behaviors in relationships.

“It’s important to educate and advocate for others and help others when they don’t know how to help themselves,” Schemitz said.

The Sheriff’s Office did not want to comment on the pending charges against Pearson or the overall case. This is still a developing story.