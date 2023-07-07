Teen girl, the victim of a Ponte Vedra Beach stabbing publicly thanked her loved ones

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Madison Schemitz, a 17-year-old girl wanted to thank her family, friends, caregivers, and supporters for her ongoing recovery.

Schemitz was gathered by her supporters and the media to give a statement on her progress.

“I’d like to take my entire care team here from doctors to nurses and nutritionists,” Schemitz said.

She also thanked her mom for saving her.

“I thank my mom. My mom was one of my heroes that day. My love for her is endless, and I’m so lucky to be her daughter,” Schemitz said.

Regarding her recovery, she is currently paralyzed from the chest down. She says it will be a long and hard road but she is determined and confident in herself to reach her goals, and one day walk again.

Sydney Dalton, Madison’s Physical Therapist at Brook’s Rebab says she is a phenomenal character.

“Madison is one of the hardest workers that I have ever worked with in my time here at Brooks,” Dalton said.

Schemitz ended her speech saying she has a great support system behind her and she is taking everything day by day.

