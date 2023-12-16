Bus and game day shuttle service could be in jeopardy after JTA mechanics’ union votes to strike

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax has learned the mechanics’ union for the Jacksonville Transportation Authority has voted to strike, effective midnight tonight.

That could make for major disruptions not only to public transportation, but game day bus service ahead of tomorrow’s big game as well.

Multiple sources close to the issue say the IAMAW members voted down JTA’s final offer this morning, December 16, opting instead to strike.

Now, it’s up to JTA to come back with a last minute deal.

We have reached out to JTA about its plan to handle a work stoppage and the possibility of an eleventh hour agreement, but have not heard back.

This comes amid Action News Jax’s investigation into JTA and its CEO.

Action News Jax uncovered massive spending on executive travel, significant absences at the office, a faltering bus service, and drastic dip in reserve funds.

We are staying on top of the story and will update you with any details as we get them.

