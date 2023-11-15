Jacksonville Shipyards project could limit contracts for local businesses run by women, minorities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville met with local small businesses Tuesday night as they looked for companies to work on the Shipyards development.

Action News Jax first told you that the city approved spending about $130 million towards a nearly $400 million project, which means valuable contracts are up for grabs.

But Action News Jax Investigator Ben Becker has learned that small businesses led by minorities and women may not get a big piece of the action.

The Jacksonville shipyards is supposed to revitalize the Downtown Jacksonville Waterfront. Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan said the project is “a vision and belief that we can do amazing things in Jacksonville.”

In 2021, the City Council passed a bill to subsidize the billionaire’s nearly $400 million shipyards vision, with the city now chipping in a $130 million incentive package. It includes a Four Seasons Hotel, luxury condos, hotels, office buildings, the Marina, the Riverwalk and more.

On Tuesday, the Jags, along with the city, invited small businesses interested in working on the shipyards to an information session.

But, as part of an Action News Jax investigation, we wanted to know how much of those city contracts are going to companies in the JSEB Program. These are small and emerging businesses run by women and minorities. The number is supposed to be 20%.

Becker dug into the Shipyards redevelopment agreement, which only pegs city contribution as $73 million, not $130 million. It excludes at least the Marina and Riverwalk improvements.

It also means that JSEB businesses only get about $14.7 million in contracts instead of nearly $30 million.

Not only that, but there’s no requirement for Iguana Investments, owned by Khan, to meet that threshold for his portion of the deal.

Becker reached out to the city about the deal it cut and received a statement from JSEB Administrator Gregory Grant that reads in part, “It is a top priority of the Office of Equal Opportunity to ensure that our JSEB program positions small businesses with contract opportunities.”

The project has already broken ground. The entire shipyards development is expected to be completed in 2026.

