Florida is home to 2 of the ‘most expensive’ ZIP codes in America, report shows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida is home to two of the “most expensive” ZIP codes in America, according to a new report.

RealtyHop said its team pulled 3.64 million advertised real estate listings across the country and then sorted the properties by zip code.

“We then ranked these zips by median price, resulting in a list of the most expensive markets in the nation right now,” RealtyHop wrote in the report.

California has 61 of the most expensive ZIP codes, New York has 18, and Massachusetts and New Jersey tied for third place, each with four.

The most expensive zips in Florida are as follows, according to RealtyHop:

33109 -- Fisher Island (Miami-Dade County) : Median list price of $5,700,000 (4th in U.S.)

: Median list price of $5,700,000 (4th in U.S.) 34216 -- Anna Maria (Manatee County): Median list price of $2,859,000 (41st in U.S.)

While Fisher Island came in at No. 4 in the nation overall, RealtyHop said Atherton, California (94027) is the most expensive zip code in the country with a median list price of $7,950,000.

Beverly Hills, California came in at No. 2, Sagaponack, New York, was No. 3, and Water Mill, New York, was No. 5.

For more, click here to view the full report.

