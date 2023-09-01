Send Ben: $22,000 patio problem solved

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax investigator Ben Becker is getting results for a local man who was having a patio problem.

“I want you guys to see the work he completed on my backyard,” Jimmy McMullen said on a video he provided to Becker.

When he was dialing his contractor’s number, McMullen was getting a click almost every time after he paid $22,000 to Ramone’s Landscape + Hardscape last December owned by a man named Oscar Flores.

The company website says we make dreams come true, but McMullen says his experience has been a nightmare after signing a contract that required the contractor to order materials within one week.

“It’s been 14 weeks and I haven’t gotten my project done,” said McMullen who is in the Navy and was getting a sinking feeling.

McMullen sent Becker text messages that showed his frustration with Flores:

January 19th “When will work start on my patio.”

March 3RD “No one showed up today.”

April 7th “I want my full refund.”

So, unlike the contractor, Becker got to work.

He first went to Flores’s office but had no luck before calling and leaving a message.

Becker even went to his home but there was no answer there as well.

But finally, luck struck when Flores called back and agreed to a phone interview.

Becker: You promise it’s going to be done soon?

Flores: “Yeah, every job we do we get it done.”

Becker: What took so long?

Flores: “Sir, we had delays.”

Flores wouldn’t explain what those delays were, but after the call, Flores got started with no delay.

McMullen sent Becker pictures of his new patio.

“Finally, after all this time. I just sincerely want to thank you for getting me the help I needed,” said McMullen.

So how can you protect yourself?

Experts say never pay in full upfront and try to limit your down payment as well.

Some state laws restrict down payments to anywhere from 10% to 33%.

There’s no limit protection in Florida, so experts say keep that down payment in that range if possible.

In addition, try to use a credit card as well so you can dispute any charges.

