Talleyrand dust mystery solved, city says likely from Keystone Terminals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We now know the source of a mysterious dust causing concern in Talleyrand.

The City of Jacksonville stepped in to investigate after Action News Jax first reported the issue last week.

“It’s literally everywhere. You can track it in the house,” Serenity Goodman said.

“It was almost like you could taste it when you’re outside,” Melissa Yales added.

The city, along with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, went out to investigate Thursday. A representative for the city said they’re confident it is Keystone Terminals; however, they did not witness dust coming from the site.

Under its permit, the company is authorized to store limestone, coal and fly ash along with several other materials. The city said it spotted a new pile that was outside the company’s sprinkler system, which is meant to cut down on dust. The city said the company, which is on Wigmore Street, is working to expand its sprinkler system to include the new pile.

Action News Jax has also reached out to the company for comment, but so far, we have not heard back.

