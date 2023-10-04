‘It cakes on everything:’ Mysterious dust has Tallyrand neighbors concerned for health

JACKSONCILLE, Fla — A mysterious dust falling in Tallyrand has become more than a frustration. Now some neighbors are concerned for their health.

“It cakes all over the windows and everything. You try to get it off and it just scratches,” Mary Tyre, a Tallyrand neighbor, said. She’s lived at her home off Wigmore Street after her mother purchased the property when she was 16-years-old. She’s now almost 80 and has never seen anything like the dust falling in her neighborhood.

“When you get to be 80 years old and you got COPD, you got no business breathing this stuff.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax’s Robert Grant visited the area and saw the dust caked onto cars and porches. Pictures show it stuck on plants even.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Tallyrand Dust

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“I have dogs that when I let them out, I can’t let them run out in my backyard for long periods of time,” Melissa Yales, another neighbor, said.

“Gets your throat real dry. You almost can taste it,” Jeff Boone said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

So where’s it coming from? There’s several industrial companies in the area and Action News Jax reached out to a few, but still have not identified the source of the dust. We also reached out to the City of Jacksonville and Florida Department of Environmental Protections but are still waiting to hear back.

Neighbors are just looking for a solution after they say they’ve delt with the strange dust for a couple months.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.