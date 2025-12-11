1 dead, another wounded in shooting in Jacksonville’s Woodstock area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead and another was listed in stable condition at the hospital after a shooting Wednesday night in Woodstock. The incident occurred at about 8:10 p.m. at 750 Edgewood Ave. N, Jacksonville, police said.

Officers were called to the area after reports of a person shot. Police arrived to find two males suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states.

One of the victims was pronounced dead and the other was taken to the hospital, the news release states.

No arrests were announced and multiple people were taken to JSO headquarters to be interviewed, the news release states. "At this time, the circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated," police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or via Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.