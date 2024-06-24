Local

1 dead, multiple injured in crash on I-10 westbound

By Chase Berger, Action News Jax

One person is dead and several are injured after a car crash on I-10, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and three are injured after a car accident, the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department announced on X.

It happened at the I-10 westbound off-ramp to US 301 South around 9:20 p.m.

JFRD said the crash included a car fire, multiple patients, and a death.

There is heavy traffic in the area.

