1 dead, multiple injured in crash on I-10 westbound

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and three are injured after a car accident, the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department announced on X.

It happened at the I-10 westbound off-ramp to US 301 South around 9:20 p.m.

JFRD said the crash included a car fire, multiple patients, and a death.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

There is heavy traffic in the area.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.