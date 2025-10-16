$1 million lottery ticket sold at Jacksonville grocery store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’ve purchased a lottery ticket at a Jacksonville grocery store lately, check your ticket! A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at Publix, 7117 Merrill Road. The Second Tier Prize winner hit all five numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 10-13-28-34-47. Another winning ticket was purchased in Kentucky. The Powerball number was 15 and the PowerPlay number was 3. No player hit those and the estimated jackpot of $273 million rolls over to Saturday’s drawing.

Powerball drawings are at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

